Brush fire in Sylmar threatens homes

By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
A brush fire that broke out Thursday afternoon was threatening homes in Sylmar, officials said.

More than 100 firefighters were battling the blaze.

The fire was reported around 2 p.m. in the 15200 block of West Lakeside Street, fire officials said.

It had burned about seven acres by 3:15 p.m., Los Angeles Fire Department officials said.

Video from KABC-TV Channel 7 showed the fire burning feet away from a home. Helicopters are making drops on the blaze.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.

