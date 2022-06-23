Photos: Dramatic images show U.S. coach saving swimmer at world championships

While U.S. artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez was performing her solo free routine Wednesday in competition at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, her coach noticed something was wrong: Alvarez had sunk to the bottom of the pool.

Andrea Fuentes immediately dived in, pulling Alvarez to the surface, where the two were helped out by another person, according to published reports.

Alvarez had fainted.

U.S. coach Andrea Fuentes, right, prepares to pull Anita Alvarez from the pool after the swimmer had fainted. (Oli Scarff / AFP/Getty Images )

In dramatic images captured by Agence France-Presse, Fuentes can be seen underwater reaching for Alvarez, who was floating with her arms down near the bottom of the pool.

Images show Fuentes kicking toward the surface with Alvarez, clearly unconscious, in tow. Upon surfacing, they were helped by an unidentified man.

“Anita has been evaluated by medical staff and will continue to be monitored,” USA Artistic Swimming said in a statement posted Thursday to Instagram. “She is feeling much better and using today to rest.”

Coach Andrea Fuentes, right, and an unidentified man assist Alvarez upon surfacing. (Oli Scarff / AFP/Getty Images)

Coach Fuentes, left, assists Alvarez. (Peter Kohalmi / AFP/Getty Images )

Members of Team United States react as Anita Alvarez is attended to by medical staff following her Women’s Solo Free Final performance. (Dean Mouhtaropoulos / Getty Images)

Anita Alvarez of Team United States is attended to by medical staff following her Women’s Solo Free Final performance on day six of the Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships. (Dean Mouhtaropoulos / Getty Images)

Anita Alvarez of United States competes before collapsing during the solo free final of the artistic swimming at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. (Anna Szilagyi / Associated Press)