Advertisement
Share
California

Man injured in shooting on BART train in Oakland

Bay Area Rapid Transit passengers in Oakland wait for a train in this 2013 photo.
Bay Area Rapid Transit passengers in Oakland wait for a train in this 2013 photo.
(Ben Margot / Associated Press)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
Share

One person was injured Saturday in a shooting aboard a BART train in Oakland, transit officials said.

The incident was reported just before 1 p.m. on a San Francisco-bound train as it reached the West Oakland station, Bay Area Rapid Transit officials said.

A male patient was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The BART train on which the shooting occurred was removed from service to a maintenance yard for the investigation.

Police holding batons move to disperse a crowd of abortion rights activists protesting after the overturning of Roe Vs. Wade by the US Supreme Court, in Downtown Los Angeles, on June 24, 2022. - The US Supreme Court on Friday struck down the right to abortion in a seismic ruling that shredded five decades of constitutional protections and prompted several right-leaning states to impose immediate bans on the procedure. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

California

LAPD treatment of journalists denounced, again, after abortion rights protest downtown

LAPD officers used force against journalists during abortion rights protests downtown Friday night, ignoring recently expanded protections for them.

BART officials said no suspect was in custody.

The incident was the second reported on a Bay Area public transit line this week.

Advertisement

Wednesday morning, one person was killed and another injured in a shooting aboard a Muni Metro train in the Castro neighborhood of San Francisco.

The shooting reportedly arose out of an argument, city officials said.

California
Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement