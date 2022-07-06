9-year-old boy dies from injuries suffered in East Bay Amtrak collision that killed 3 others

A 9-year-old boy who suffered injuries from an Amtrak train collision in the rural East Bay community of Brentwood last week has died, according to the Alameda County coroner’s office.

The commuter train collided with the family’s Honda sedan on June 26, killing three women who died at the scene and injuring two others.

Julian Nieves was immediately taken to UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland but died from his injuries three days later, on June 29, according to the coroner’s office.

The three other victims have been identified by authorities as 41-year-old Julia Mondragon, 72-year-old Maria Nieves and 51-year-old Mercedes Regalado. Mondragon has been identified as Julian’s mother and Nieves as his grandmother, according to a GoFundMe page set up by the family.

According to the GoFundMe page, all of the victims were family, and they were attending a fundraiser together to help the family of a friend who had recently passed away. The crash occurred about 300 feet from the fundraiser as the family was leaving the event, the Associated Press reported.

The GoFundMe page, which has surpassed its $65,000 goal, was created by Daisey Morales and says it’s to support the Nieves-Mondragon family with any costs related to what happened.

“Juli became a true Superhero, his organs will be donated to give life to other children in need,” Morales wrote in an update. “Knowing that he’ll be living through another precious life brings our family solace while we navigate these difficult times.”

Another GoFundMe was created by Gabriela Battiato to help financially support the Regalado family. The page said all funds collected would be given to Mercedes Regalado’s descendants.

Jorge Nieves, who is described as a “husband, father, and grandfather,” survived the crash and is currently recovering from his injuries in the intensive care unit, according to the GoFundMe. Another family member was also a hospital, receiving life-saving care. Their condition is unknown.

“The last few days have been the worst any of us can imagine as we are facing the unthinkable and unimaginable pain of moving forward without our loved ones on earth,” Battiato wrote.

The crash occurred at around 1:15 p.m., near the 3000 block of Orwood Road in Contra Costa County. The Amtrak train was traveling westbound and collided with the family’s car as it crossed the tracks, according to authorities. The car was thrown from the train tracks and sent careening into another vehicle about 60 feet away, authorities said.

There were no reported injuries from the 85 people in the Amtrak train, which was traveling from Stockton to Martinez.

The crash occurred on a passive rail crossing, which was on a private dirt road with none of the gates, bells, or lights that are commonly used to warn of oncoming trains.

There have been seven other reported crashes in the exact same area since 1985, according to the Mercury News. A similar crossing nearby has had 10 reported crashes, with a 2011 incident resulting in 57 people injured, the Mercury News reported.