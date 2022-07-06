Advertisement
California

Woman arrested after assault on taco vendors in South Los Angeles

Workers on a flat-top grill at a sidewalk taco stand
Workers at a South Tacos R&R stand near Normandie and Slauson avenues, where a woman attacked vendors over the weekend in an incident that was caught on camera.
(KTLA-TV Channel 5)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
A 30-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of robbery after attacking taco vendors in South Los Angeles in an incident that was caught on camera, authorities said.

Police received a report of battery around 6:15 p.m. Saturday at a South Tacos R&R location near Normandie and Slauson avenues, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The attack came after the woman demanded more food from the vendors that was still being prepared, police said.

Footage that circulated on social media and was obtained by KTLA-TV Channel 5 showed a woman yelling at the taco stand workers and tossing tins of food and liquid on the sidewalk.

The woman is also seen spitting multiple times on food and cooking areas.

She follows a worker dressed in a blue polo shirt and apron, berating the woman before punching her on the side of the head.

The worker, identified by KTLA as Bertha Zuniga, told the station in Spanish that the attack was frightening but that she still needed to work.

The suspect was arrested Tuesday and booked into jail on suspicion of robbery.

Christian Martinez

