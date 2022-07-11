Advertisement
Share
California

Massive fire flares up at homeless encampment under Oakland freeway

Firefighters are on the scene after several vehicles caught fire at a homeless encampment.
Several vehicles caught fire at a homeless encampment in West Oakland on Monday.
(Oakland Fire Department)
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
Share

Several vehicles caught fire at a homeless encampment in West Oakland on Monday morning, according to authorities responding to the scene.

The fire was first reported just after 10 a.m. near 34th and Wood streets, according to the Oakland Fire Department. Large plumes of black smoke billowed out from near the 880 Freeway onramp and 80 Freeway interchange.

Caltrans has advised motorists to avoid using either freeway due to the smoke and the response from firefighters.

A firefighter protects a sequoia tree as the Washburn Fire burns in Mariposa Grove in Yosemite National Park, Calif., on Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

California

Firefighters race to defend ancient sequoias from 2,300-acre Washburn fire in Yosemite

The fire, which more than doubled in size over the weekend, was near Yosemite’s Mariposa Grove, home to the Grizzly Giant and other sequoias.

Authorities said that multiple vehicles may be burning, including several RVs. Emergency dispatch reports from firefighters say a train trestle is burning and the fire has not been contained. There are no reports of injuries at this time, but firefighters say the two-alarm fire continues to burn as of 11:15 a.m.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.

CaliforniaFires
Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement