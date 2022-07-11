Massive fire flares up at homeless encampment under Oakland freeway

Several vehicles caught fire at a homeless encampment in West Oakland on Monday morning, according to authorities responding to the scene.

The fire was first reported just after 10 a.m. near 34th and Wood streets, according to the Oakland Fire Department. Large plumes of black smoke billowed out from near the 880 Freeway onramp and 80 Freeway interchange.

Caltrans has advised motorists to avoid using either freeway due to the smoke and the response from firefighters.

Authorities said that multiple vehicles may be burning, including several RVs. Emergency dispatch reports from firefighters say a train trestle is burning and the fire has not been contained. There are no reports of injuries at this time, but firefighters say the two-alarm fire continues to burn as of 11:15 a.m.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.