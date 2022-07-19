Podcast: Pregnant and homeless in Hollywood
In 2018, the L.A. Times began to follow Mckenzie Trahan, a pregnant homeless woman living in Hollywood. Over the next four years, a Times reporter, photographer and videographer tracked Trahan’s life as she tried to find housing and become a mom. Today, we hear about her journey. Read the full transcript here.
Host: L.A. Times photographer Christina House
Pregnant, homeless and living in a tent: Meet Mckenzie
She spent decades as a nomad. But her daughter’s pregnancy brought her back to L.A.
We chronicled one homeless woman’s motherhood journey since 2018
