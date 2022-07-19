Advertisement
Podcast: Pregnant and homeless in Hollywood

A woman opens a gift.
Mckenzie Trahan opens a gift for her baby as her mom, Cat, looks on from her tent in Hollywood.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
Listen to this episode of The Times:

In 2018, the L.A. Times began to follow Mckenzie Trahan, a pregnant homeless woman living in Hollywood. Over the next four years, a Times reporter, photographer and videographer tracked Trahan’s life as she tried to find housing and become a mom. Today, we hear about her journey. Read the full transcript here.

Host: L.A. Times photographer Christina House

More reading:

Pregnant, homeless and living in a tent: Meet Mckenzie

She spent decades as a nomad. But her daughter’s pregnancy brought her back to L.A.

We chronicled one homeless woman’s motherhood journey since 2018

About this story

