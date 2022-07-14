LAPD officer suffers graze wound in shooting with robbery suspect in Fairfax area
A Los Angeles police officer suffered a graze wound during a shooting with an armed suspect in the Fairfax area Thursday night, authorities said.
The incident occurred around 6:49 p.m. near Fairfax and Melrose avenues, said Officer Matthew Cruz, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.
Cruz was not able to provide further information about the incident.
An officer suffered a graze wound and opened fire at an armed suspect during the incident, a source with knowledge of the incident told The Times.
The officer was not seriously injured, the source said.
Firefighters were dispatched at 7:03 p.m. to the 7800 block of Melrose and transported one patient, said Nicholas Prange, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson.
Further information about the shooting was not immediately available.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
