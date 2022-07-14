Advertisement
California

LAPD officer suffers graze wound in shooting with robbery suspect in Fairfax area

A map of central Los Angeles shows where an officer was wounded in a shooting in the Fairfax district
By Gregory Yee
Richard Winton
A Los Angeles police officer suffered a graze wound during a shooting with an armed suspect in the Fairfax area Thursday night, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 6:49 p.m. near Fairfax and Melrose avenues, said Officer Matthew Cruz, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

Cruz was not able to provide further information about the incident.

An officer suffered a graze wound and opened fire at an armed suspect during the incident, a source with knowledge of the incident told The Times.

The officer was not seriously injured, the source said.

Firefighters were dispatched at 7:03 p.m. to the 7800 block of Melrose and transported one patient, said Nicholas Prange, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson.

Further information about the shooting was not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

