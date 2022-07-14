Advertisement
Texas man arrested in connection with 4 L.A.-area cold case killings dating to 1980

A police officer walks into the Los Angeles Police Department building
Detectives from the Los Angeles and Inglewood police departments arrested a 76-year-old man in Fort Worth, Texas, in connection with four killings from 1980 and 1995, LAPD officials said.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
A Texas man has been arrested in connection with four cold case homicides from Los Angeles and Inglewood dating as far back as 1980, authorities said Thursday night.

Detectives from the Los Angeles and Inglewood police departments traveled to Fort Worth, where they arrested 76-year-old Billy Ray Richardson with assistance from the Fort Worth Police Department’s Ghost Unit, LAPD officials said.

Richardson is suspected in the 1980 killings of Beverly Cruse, Debra Cruse and Kari Lenander in Los Angeles, and in the 1995 slaying of Trina Wilson in Inglewood, according to the LAPD.

He was in custody Thursday night pending extradition to Los Angeles, police said.

“Investigative and forensic work over decades connected these murders through DNA and linked them to [the] suspect,” police said.

Authorities presented the case against Richardson to the L.A. County district attorney’s office, which filed four counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances of multiple murders and murder in the commission of rape, police said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact LAPD Robbery-Homicide Division Det. Mitzi Roberts at (213) 486-6810.

Those calling after hours or on weekends should call 1-877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or by visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

