$100,000 in stolen tools, guns found in San Jose homeless bunker

A bunker near a homeless encampment filled with at least $100,000 in stolen goods
The San Jose Police Department found a bunker near a homeless encampment filled with at least $100,000 in stolen goods.
(San Jose Police Department)
By Felicia Alvarez
The San Jose Police Department said it discovered a bunker in a homeless encampment filled with $100,000 in stolen goods, including firearms and construction equipment.

Six people were arrested in connection with the incident and charged with burglary, police said Tuesday.

Officers discovered an underground bunker filled with multiple rifles, ammunition and power tools, according to a social media post from San Jose police. The site was originally discovered on Monday near a homeless encampment near Coyote Creek and Wool Creek Drive in San Jose and was further investigated on Tuesday.

California

Photos of the underground bunker show a tunnel covered by branches leading into a small chamber lined with wood panels, a couch and a mattress. Stacks of power tools and hand tools are visible from the photos.

“It definitely required some construction and engineering skills,” police said in a Twitter post.

Police said they returned a total of $100,000 in stolen goods to their original owners, including the stolen firearms.

Construction materials were returned to a local business, Sprig Electric, said Steve Aponte, a San Jose police spokesman.

California

