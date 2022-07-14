Advertisement
Shasta County fire burns 200 acres, threatens structures

A map of Shasta County in Northern California shows the location of the Peter fire near Anderson, south of Redding
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
A brush fire near a small city in Shasta County was threatening structures and prompted evacuation orders Thursday afternoon.

The Peter fire broke out in the area of Peter Pan Gulch and Olinda roads near Anderson, south of Redding, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The fire has burned 200 acres and was 0% contained, Cal Fire said.

A dispatcher with Cal Fire said the fire was threatening structures but did not have information on how many were threatened or whether any have been lost.

An evacuation center is being set up at West Valley High School in Cottonwood, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office.

Further information about the fire was not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

