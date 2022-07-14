Shasta County fire burns 200 acres, threatens structures

A brush fire near a small city in Shasta County was threatening structures and prompted evacuation orders Thursday afternoon.

The Peter fire broke out in the area of Peter Pan Gulch and Olinda roads near Anderson, south of Redding, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The fire has burned 200 acres and was 0% contained, Cal Fire said.

A dispatcher with Cal Fire said the fire was threatening structures but did not have information on how many were threatened or whether any have been lost.

An evacuation center is being set up at West Valley High School in Cottonwood, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office.

Further information about the fire was not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.