Weekend temperatures soaring into triple digits in parts of Southern California

Parts of Southern California are in for a blazing-hot weekend, especially in the inland valleys and deserts, where triple-digit temperatures are expected.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning through Sunday evening for the Coachella Valley, San Gorgonio Pass and San Diego County deserts, where highs are expected to surpass 110 degrees.

Much of northeast Los Angeles County, including the Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys, can also expect highs in the 100s, with weather officials warnings of moderate to high heat risk for that area, especially on Saturday.

**Correction: The Excessive Heat Warning will last until 8 PM Sunday evening** https://t.co/JPUDR1OAK8 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) July 14, 2022

An upper-level ridge of high pressure is keeping the coast quite warm, said Joe Sirard, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. Some thunderstorms could roll through northeast L.A. County, especially in the mountains, on Friday afternoon, but the high-pressure system will otherwise bring soaring temperatures.

“Temperatures will be hottest Saturday and Sunday,” Sirard said. "[Friday] will be a couple of degrees cooler, but it will still be hot.”

Highs for the Antelope Valley are expected to reach 107 Saturday, Sirard said, with parts of the San Fernando Valley — including Woodland Hills and Chatsworth — also soaring into the 100s.

Inland Orange County, including Anaheim and Yorba Linda, will see highs in the low 90s, said Tyler Salas, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in San Diego.

Salas said San Bernardino could reach 103 Saturday, and Riverside will be pushing 100 degrees over the weekend. The Coachella Valley, which is under a heat warning, will top the region’s hottest temperatures, with the high for Palm Springs expected to hit 113 degrees Saturday and surrounding areas climbing as high as 116.

Sirard said it will be much cooler closer to the ocean, with coastal cities remaining in the 70s. But highs are expected in the 80s for downtown Los Angeles and Long Beach.

That trend should stay true in Orange County as well, meaning the first few days of the the Orange County Fair in Costa Mesa, which opens Friday, won’t be too sweltering.

“It’s fairly typical for July: hot inland, cooler at the coast,” Sirard said.