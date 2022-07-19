NBA player Miles Bridges charged with domestic violence, child abuse

NBA player Miles Bridges was charged Tuesday with multiple counts of domestic violence and child abuse stemming from an attack on his girlfriend last month, prosecutors said.

Bridges, 24, was charged with two counts of child abuse and one count of domestic violence for attacking his girlfriend, stemming from an incident in late June, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. Bridges surrendered to Los Angeles police last month and is scheduled to be arraigned at the Airport Courthouse on Wednesday.

Prosecutors included an allegation that Bridges, the starting power forward for the Charlotte Hornets, caused great bodily injury to his girlfriend. It was unclear Tuesday what the child abuse counts stemmed from. Prosecutors said the children were present during the assault.

The district attorney’s office did not respond to requests for comment or provide a copy of the criminal complaint against Bridges.

The attack happened on either June 27 and 28, according to the district attorney’s office. The victim and Bridges have two children together, prosecutors said in the statement.

It was not immediately clear who Bridges’ defense attorney was. Bridges was last released from custody in lieu of $130,000 bail.