Advertisement
Share
California

Suspect escapes after barricading himself in Sun Valley home after shooting by LAPD

A map of the eastern San Fernando Valley shows where a suspect was barricaded in a home in Sun Valley
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Share

A suspect who barricaded himself inside a home in Sun Valley after police shot at him appeared to have escaped Thursday night.

The incident began around 7 p.m. when gang officers patrolling in the area of Radford Avenue and Stagg Street saw a gang member get out of a vehicle with what they believed was a gun, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

At least one officer opened fire, said Officer Annie Hernandez, an LAPD spokesperson.

Further information on what prompted the officer, or officers, to shoot wasn’t available Thursday night. Police said they don’t know whether the suspect was injured.

After the shooting, the suspect, described only as an adult male, ran into a nearby home and barricaded himself inside, police said.

Four people were shot in downtown Los Angeles Thursday night, and police are looking for four to five suspects, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The shooting was reported at 9:35, when two men and a woman were struck by gunfire at 7th and Spring streets, according to Officer Hernandez of the LAPD. Their condition is unknown.

California

Multiple suspects sought after 4 people are shot in downtown L.A.

The victims — three men and one woman — were in stable condition, an LAPD spokesperson said. Four or five suspects were seen running from the scene.

Advertisement

Investigators determined that the suspect knew the residents and were working to see whether he lived there as well, Hernandez said.

The residents evacuated and weren’t harmed, police said.

After officers set up a containment zone and called SWAT, crisis negotiators tried to get the man to surrender, Hernandez said. With no response, SWAT officers were sent inside and found the home empty.

Hernandez said investigators didn’t have a chance to collect evidence as of 11 p.m.

It wasn’t known whether a gun was recovered, and authorities couldn’t confirm whether the suspect was armed.

Further information about the incident wasn’t available Thursday night.

California
Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement