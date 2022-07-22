Lake Elsinore man convicted of raping minors in ‘sex dungeon’ sentenced to 215 years in prison

A Lake Elsinore man was sentenced to 215 years in prison Thursday for rape and sexual assault of minors while operating what investigators said was a “sex dungeon” in his garage.

Morgan Delos Fowler, 32, pleaded guilty last month in Riverside County Superior Court to 18 felonies, including 10 counts of rape and other sexual assault charges, after a plea agreement with the Riverside County district attorney’s office.

Before the plea agreement, Fowler had faced nearly 60 total charges involving dozens of victims, spanning 2007 to 2019.

“The sentence of 215 years, four months to life ensures that this serial sexual predator can never again prey upon or victimize anyone,” the district attorney’s office said in a statement. “We hope that the conclusion of the case can bring some closure to the many victims.”

Fowler was arrested in 2019 by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department after the agency received an anonymous tip regarding child sexual abuse material, the Press-Enterprise reported. He was not charged with creating or possessing such material.

In a statement petitioning for increased bail for Fowler after his arrest, a deputy wrote that he had “a sex dungeon in his garage with weapons throughout the house.”

“Suspect knows where all three victims live and had been physical with them in the past causing them to fear for their safety,” the deputy wrote.