California

Man shot, killed by Los Angeles police near Cal State L.A.

By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Los Angeles police officers shot and killed a man during a foot pursuit Friday night after he allegedly took out a handgun.

Officers on patrol around 6:50 p.m. saw a vehicle in the area of Eastern and Lansdowne avenues, near Cal State L.A., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. After the officers drove up, the man got out and ran, police said.

At some point during the foot chase, the man took out a handgun and officers shot him, police said.

The man, who was in his 30s, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. Investigators found a gun they believe to be the man’s at the scene and will book it as evidence.

No bystanders or officers were injured during the incident.

The Times was not able to reach a police representative for comment on why officers approached the vehicle or for more information on the shooting.

Further information was not available late Friday.

California
Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

