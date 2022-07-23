Body is found in Griffith Park; authorities investigating
Police are investigating a death after Los Angeles city park rangers found a body in Griffith Park early Saturday, Los Angeles Fire Department officials reported.
Fire officials worked to recover the body found in heavy brush in the park, officials said. Circumstances surrounding the death are unclear.
The person’s identity has not been disclosed.
This article will be updated as more details become available.
