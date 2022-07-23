Advertisement
California

Body is found in Griffith Park; authorities investigating

A Griffith Park trail with the Griffith Observatory and downtown L.A. in the distance.
A body was found in Griffith Park early Saturday and authorities are investigating the cause of death.
(Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
By Cindy CarcamoStaff Writer 
Police are investigating a death after Los Angeles city park rangers found a body in Griffith Park early Saturday, Los Angeles Fire Department officials reported.

Fire officials worked to recover the body found in heavy brush in the park, officials said. Circumstances surrounding the death are unclear.

The person’s identity has not been disclosed.

This article will be updated as more details become available.

Cindy Carcamo

Cindy Carcamo covers immigration issues for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was Arizona bureau chief and a national correspondent for The Times, focusing on border and immigration issues in the Southwest. A Los Angeles native, she has reported in Argentina and Mexico during her time as an Inter American Press Assn. scholar and as a reporter for the Orange County Register. She’s also reported from Guatemala and Honduras where her coverage was part of a team Overseas Press Club Award. She is also the recipient of the French-American Foundation’s 2012 Immigration Journalism Award and was a finalist for the 2012 PEN Center USA Literary Award in Journalism and 2011 Livingston Award.

