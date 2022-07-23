California

Photos: Oak fire near Yosemite explodes in size, destroys homes

Flames engulf a chair inside a burning home.
Flames engulf a chair inside a burning home as the Oak fire burns in Mariposa County on Saturday.
(Noah Berger / Associated Press)
By Times Photography Wire Services
The fast-moving Oak fire near Yosemite National Park grew to 9,500 acres by Saturday afternoon. The fire, which started around 2 p.m. Friday, was 0% contained as of noon Saturday, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. The blaze has destroyed 10 structures and is threatening 2,000 more.

A firefighters watches fire consume a tree.
A firefighter watches the Oak fire in the Jerseydale community of Mariposa County on Saturday.
(Noah Berger / Associated Press)
Flames consumes a home.
Flames from the Oak fire consume a home on Triangle Road on Saturday.
(Noah Berger / Associated Press)
A firefighter sprays water on wildfire.
A firefighter battles the fast-moving Oak fire on Saturday.
(Noah Berger / Associated Press)
Firefighters battle flames next to an engine
Firefighters work to keep the Oak fire from reaching a home in the Jerseydale community Saturday.
(Noah Berger / Associated Press)
A helicopter drops water on the wildfire.
A helicopter drops water on the Oak fire.
(Noah Berger / Associated Press)
Destroyed property near charred trees and smoke
Destroyed property is left in the Oak fire’s wake as it chews through the forest near Midpines, northeast of Mariposa, on Saturday.
(David McNew / AFP/Getty Images)
Firefighter holds a dog
Firefighter Joanna Jimenez holds a dog she found wandering in an evacuation zone as the Oak fire burns in Mariposa County on Saturday.
(Noah Berger / Associated Press)

A home burns as American flag is seen.
A home burns as the Oak fire moves through the area near Mariposa on Saturday.
(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)
A firefighter extinguishes flames.
A firefighter battles the Oak fire as it crosses Darrah Road in Mariposa County on Friday.
(Noah Berger / Associated Press)

Times Photography Wire Services

The Los Angeles Times contracts with national and international photography services to bring readers the best and latest news images available.

