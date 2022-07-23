Photos: Oak fire near Yosemite explodes in size, destroys homes

The fast-moving Oak fire near Yosemite National Park grew to 9,500 acres by Saturday afternoon. The fire, which started around 2 p.m. Friday, was 0% contained as of noon Saturday, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. The blaze has destroyed 10 structures and is threatening 2,000 more.
A firefighter watches the Oak fire in the Jerseydale community of Mariposa County on Saturday.
Flames from the Oak fire consume a home on Triangle Road on Saturday.
A firefighter battles the fast-moving Oak fire on Saturday.
Firefighters work to keep the Oak fire from reaching a home in the Jerseydale community Saturday.
A helicopter drops water on the Oak fire.
Destroyed property is left in the Oak fire’s wake as it chews through the forest near Midpines, northeast of Mariposa, on Saturday.
Firefighter Joanna Jimenez holds a dog she found wandering in an evacuation zone as the Oak fire burns in Mariposa County on Saturday.
A home burns as the Oak fire moves through the area near Mariposa on Saturday.
A firefighter battles the Oak fire as it crosses Darrah Road in Mariposa County on Friday.
