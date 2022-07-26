Mega Millions jackpot reaches $810 million. Your odds of winning are 1 in 303 million

It’s all about the Benjamins — $810 million worth, to be exact.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday night’s drawing is $810 million — the third largest in the lottery game’s history.

The jackpot’s cash value sits at $470.1 million — which is definitely quite a few Benjamins. Tickets for the Mega Millions are sold for $2 each, and players can add the “Megaplier,” which multiples non-jackpot prices by several tiers, for just $1 more.

So, what are the odds that a player scores the jackpot? Well, according to Mega Millions, it’s about a 1 in 303 million chance.

So far in 2022, four Mega Millions jackpots have been won, in California, New York, Minnesota and Tennessee. The highest jackpot so far was $426 million, won by Kristen Wellenstein with a ticket she purchased in Woodland Hills on Jan. 28.

The high-balling jackpot has been rolling over since April, and since Friday, four ticketholders have won at least $1 million.

Some are trying everything they can to increase their odds of winning, including Raising Cane’s founder and chief executive, Todd Graves, who shared Monday on Twitter that he’s purchasing 50,000 Mega Millions tickets — one for each employee of the fast-food chain.

“Buying 50,000 lottery tickets is harder than you think!” Graves tweeted. “Hoping to share the winning jackpot with our 50,000 @RaisingCanes Crew.”

According to the North American Assn. of State and Provincial Lotteries, Americans spent more than $106 billion on lottery products (such as lottery tickets, scratch-offs, etc.) in 2021.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing will be held Tuesday at 8 p.m. Pacific.