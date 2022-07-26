Advertisement
California

11 injured when truck crashes into Panorama City gas station, knocks over pump

Yellow police tape surrounds a pickup truck that crashed into a couple of vehicles and a toppled fuel pump
Eleven people were injured Tuesday when a pickup truck towing a concrete pumping trailer hit three vehicles and knocked over a fuel pump at a Panorama City gas station.
(KTLA-TV Channel 5)
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
A crash at a Panorama City gas station left 11 people with minor injuries Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred at 4:47 p.m. near the intersection of Roscoe Boulevard and Woodman Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A pickup truck towing a concrete pumping trailer entered the station, hit three vehicles and knocked over a fuel pump, causing minor injuries to six adults and five children, LAFD said.

The crash did not cause a fire or leave anyone trapped, firefighters said. A minor fuel spill did not extend beyond the gas station’s premises.

Of the 11 people injured, seven were taken to hospitals for further evaluation.

No street or lane closures resulted from the crash.

Additional information on the crash or the driver was not immediately available from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

