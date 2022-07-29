Advertisement
Share
California

One person detained after sheriff’s deputies are shot at in East L.A.

A map shows where a suspect shot at deputies in East L.A.
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Share

A person was detained after Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were shot at in East L.A. late Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Deputies were shot at after responding to a call for service at 4:50 p.m. in the 4200 block of Fisher Street, said Deputy Alejandra Parra, an L.A. County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson.

The deputies were responding to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, said Deputy Veronica Fantom, another department spokesperson.

Deputies did not open fire during the incident, Fantom said.

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 02, 2019 Los Angeles County Sheriff's Commander Jason Wolak who oversees Custody Services Division-General Population tours the Men's Central Jail located at 441 Bauchet St in downtown Los Angeles on October 02, 2019. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

California

Inmates faced ‘terrifying’ strip search at gunpoint in L.A. jail, lawsuit says

A class action suit contends at least 100 inmates endured intrusive, unconstitutional searches during a lockdown at Men’s Central Jail in L.A.

Advertisement

Authorities set up a containment zone and had one person detained by 6:15 p.m., she said.

The containment will remain in place for an unknown duration.

Further information about the shooting was not immediately available.

California
Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement