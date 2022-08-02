Advertisement
Riverside police sergeant killed in off-duty motorcycle crash

A photo of Riverside Police Sgt. Matt Lewis
Riverside Police Sgt. Matt Lewis was killed in an off-duty motorcycle accident in Nuevo on Monday.
(Riverside Police Department)
By Itzel Luna
Riverside Police Sgt. Matt Lewis was killed in an off-duty crash while riding his personal motorcycle in Nuevo on Monday night, authorities said.

The incident occurred at about 7:15 p.m. near Santa Rosa Road and Pico Avenue. Lewis was riding his motorcycle northbound on Pico Avenue when the driver of a red GMC Sierra truck pulling a trailer was traveling southbound on Pico Avenue, according to authorities.

“The driver of the truck failed to yield to the motorcycle and turned left onto Santa Rosa Road crossing in front of the rider,” California Highway Patrol Sgt. Scott Stoos said. “The rider collided onto the side of the truck, causing fatal injuries.”

Lewis, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. The collision is under investigation, Stoos said.

Lewis was a 25-year veteran of the Riverside Police Department, where he was a cadet, officer, detective and sergeant.

“We are saddened by the tragic and sudden death of our brother, Riverside Police Sergeant Matt Lewis,” Riverside Police Chief Larry Gonzales said in a statement. “He was well-liked and admired, not only by those who he worked alongside with at our department but throughout the law enforcement community.”

Lewis, who was from Riverside, is survived by four children and one grandchild, Gonzales said.

“We hurt right now over this loss and ask our community to join us as we mount Sergeant Lewis and support his grieving family in this immense time of need,” Gonzalez said.

Itzel Luna

Itzel Luna is a breaking news intern on the Fast Break Desk at the Los Angeles Times. Luna is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree at Stanford University, where she works as a student activism beat reporter. She previously served as a College Journalism Network fellow for Cal Matters, where she covered higher education reporting for private colleges in California. She’s also worked as a news intern for KTLA. Luna is originally from the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles.

