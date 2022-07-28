Advertisement
Share
California

LAPD motorcycle officer hospitalized after hit-and-run crash on 110 Freeway

Police officers load the wreckage of a motorcycle into the back of a truck
A Los Angeles Police Department motorcycle officer was injured in a crash on the southbound 110 Freeway at the 105 Freeway on Thursday night, officials said.
(KTLA-TV Channel 5)
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Share

A Los Angeles Police Department motorcycle officer was hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash on the 110 Freeway on Thursday night.

The crash occurred around 8:13 p.m. on the southbound 110 at the 105 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One person was transported from the scene at 8:27 p.m., said Nicholas Prange, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson.

The Fire Department does not confirm the identity of patients, but Officer Matthew Cruz, an LAPD spokesperson, said the person is a motorcycle officer.

Cruz later said the officer was in stable condition and the crash is being investigated as a hit and run.

Exterior of the Long Beach Police Dept.

California

Man ordered released from prison after Long Beach police officer’s perjury arrest

A man sentenced to 39 years in prison after he was shot and arrested by a Long Beach police officer was ordered released from prison Thursday in the wake of the officers’ arrest on perjury charges

A Sig Alert was issued at 8:26 p.m. for the 110 south at the 105 east, according to the highway patrol. All lanes reopened at 10:14 p.m.

CHP dispatchers were not able to confirm the total number of vehicles involved in the crash.

Advertisement

Authorities are looking for a white 2014 or 2015 convertible sedan with a male driver and passenger believed to have been involved in the crash, Cruz said.

Deputy Brenda Serna, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson, confirmed the sedan is a BMW.

Further information about the crash and investigation was not available Thursday night.

California
Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement