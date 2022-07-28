LAPD motorcycle officer hospitalized after hit-and-run crash on 110 Freeway

A Los Angeles Police Department motorcycle officer was hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash on the 110 Freeway on Thursday night.

The crash occurred around 8:13 p.m. on the southbound 110 at the 105 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One person was transported from the scene at 8:27 p.m., said Nicholas Prange, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson.

The Fire Department does not confirm the identity of patients, but Officer Matthew Cruz, an LAPD spokesperson, said the person is a motorcycle officer.

Cruz later said the officer was in stable condition and the crash is being investigated as a hit and run.

A Sig Alert was issued at 8:26 p.m. for the 110 south at the 105 east, according to the highway patrol. All lanes reopened at 10:14 p.m.

CHP dispatchers were not able to confirm the total number of vehicles involved in the crash.

Authorities are looking for a white 2014 or 2015 convertible sedan with a male driver and passenger believed to have been involved in the crash, Cruz said.

Deputy Brenda Serna, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson, confirmed the sedan is a BMW.

Further information about the crash and investigation was not available Thursday night.