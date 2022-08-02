42 pounds of cocaine seized, suspect arrested, San Bernardino County authorities say

San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies investigating a suspected small-time drug dealer made an arrest and seized nearly 42 pounds of cocaine worth an estimated $700,000 on the street, authorities said.

Deputies responding to reports of “hand-to-hand narcotic sales” in Grand Terrace detained a man found to have active warrants who was in possession of illegal drug paraphernalia, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement Monday.

During a search of the suspect’s car, deputies found a large quantity of suspected fentanyl pills, ammunition, and a “slim jim” tool, commonly used by vehicle burglars, the statement said.

Deputies also found a key to another vehicle parked nearby that contained “approximately nineteen brick shape packages containing a white powdery substance suspected to be cocaine, and multiple scales indicative to the sales of narcotics,” the statement said.

The suspect was arrested Friday and could face charges including possession of narcotics for sale. He was held in lieu of more than $2-million bail.