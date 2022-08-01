Podcast: Her life, her body, her death
On July 16, Gabriella Walsh carried out a decision months in the making; a process involving her loved ones and medical providers. She drank a fatal dose of medication prescribed under California’s so-called death-with-dignity law, which allows some terminally ill patients to request drugs to end their lives.
Today, we tell the story of Walsh, and hear her talk about why she decided to end her life on her own terms. Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times reporter Marisa Gerber and L.A. Times photographer Dania Maxwell
More reading:
One last trip: Gabriella Walsh’s decision to die — and celebrate life — on her own terms
