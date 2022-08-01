Advertisement
Podcast: Her life, her body, her death

Two women sit on a bench overlooking the ocean; at right their hands touch
Gabriella Walsh and longtime friend Collette Hillier sit by the shore in Ventura last month. Gabriella has been coming to this boardwalk for the majority of her life. “This feels so good,” she said.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Listen to this episode of The Times:

On July 16, Gabriella Walsh carried out a decision months in the making; a process involving her loved ones and medical providers. She drank a fatal dose of medication prescribed under California’s so-called death-with-dignity law, which allows some terminally ill patients to request drugs to end their lives.

Today, we tell the story of Walsh, and hear her talk about why she decided to end her life on her own terms. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times reporter Marisa Gerber and L.A. Times photographer Dania Maxwell

More reading:

One last trip: Gabriella Walsh’s decision to die — and celebrate life — on her own terms

Death-with-dignity movement springs back to life in California

California lawmakers vote to speed up state process for terminally ill to end their lives

About The Times

“The Times” is produced by Shannon Lin, Denise Guerra, Kasia Brousalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistants are Madalyn Amato and Carlos De Loera. Our intern is Surya Hendry. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.
Podcasts California

