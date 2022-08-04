One person shot during attempted robbery at Hustler Casino in Gardena

One person was shot and wounded during an attempted robbery at the Hustler Casino in Gardena early Thursday, according to emergency responders.

The person shot may be an employee with an armored truck company, according to KABC-TV and KTLA-TV. Gardena police and Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene shortly before 10:30 a.m. after receiving reports of gunfire.

Helicopter video from several news stations showed employees and patrons being led out of the building and an armored vehicle in the parking lot. There was no immediate description of the shooter and police are continuing to search the area, according to emergency scanner reports.

This is a developing story.