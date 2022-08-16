Advertisement
Share
California

Teenager fatally shot during street takeover in Willowbrook

Investigators at the scene of a street takeover.
An investigation is underway after a teenage boy was shot to death Sunday during a street takeover in the 13400 block of Mettler Avenue in Willowbrook.
(KTLA)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 
Share

A teenage boy was shot to death Sunday night during a street takeover in Willowbrook, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Detectives responded to a report of a shooting and street racing in the 13400 block of Mettler Avenue at about 11:57 p.m., according to a Sheriff’s Department news release.

Deputies found an unresponsive boy, between the ages of 15 to 20, suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

Friends leave flowers and candles on Monday at a parking lot in Compton near N Bullis Road, a day after two Latino men were shot and killed in a car that was parked near an illegal street takeover.

California

$20,000 reward offered for information on double homicide at Compton street takeover

Spectators Javier Carachure Menchaca, 19, and Juan Antonio Orozco, 22, were shot to death during the street takeover on Nov. 14, 2021.

The boy was pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to authorities. Police don’t believe the incident to be gang-related.

No suspect or vehicle information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Los Angeles officials have been attempting to crack down on street racing and takeovers after seeing a surge during the pandemic. L.A. lawmakers are considering passing an ordinance that would criminalize promoting, instigating or encouraging such events online.

Advertisement

Los Angeles, CA - July 27: The new 6th Street Bridge has been closed intermittently since opening due to street racing and other illegal activity on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

California

6th Street bridge: A civic wonder that reflects L.A.'s promise and its simmering problems

The $588-million span connecting the Arts District to the Eastside becomes a totem for fissures over transit, policing, housing, equity and land use.

Compton, near Willowbrook, spent $4,000 to install pavement markers called Botts Dots at popular intersections for street takeovers in hopes it would discourage the practice by making the road bumpy.

Botts Dots helped curb street racing in Lynwood and Paramount.

California
Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Sacramento Bee. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. In her free time, she enjoys hikes, skiing and a good Brooklyn bagel.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement