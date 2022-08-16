Teenager fatally shot during street takeover in Willowbrook

A teenage boy was shot to death Sunday night during a street takeover in Willowbrook, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Detectives responded to a report of a shooting and street racing in the 13400 block of Mettler Avenue at about 11:57 p.m., according to a Sheriff’s Department news release.

Deputies found an unresponsive boy, between the ages of 15 to 20, suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

The boy was pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to authorities. Police don’t believe the incident to be gang-related.

No suspect or vehicle information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Los Angeles officials have been attempting to crack down on street racing and takeovers after seeing a surge during the pandemic. L.A. lawmakers are considering passing an ordinance that would criminalize promoting, instigating or encouraging such events online.

Advertisement

Compton, near Willowbrook, spent $4,000 to install pavement markers called Botts Dots at popular intersections for street takeovers in hopes it would discourage the practice by making the road bumpy.

Botts Dots helped curb street racing in Lynwood and Paramount.