Toddler struck and killed by Amazon delivery van in Irvine

A toddler was struck and killed by an Amazon delivery van in Irvine on Tuesday, according to authorities.

The crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. in an apartment community in the 300 block of Estancia, the Irvine Police Department said Tuesday night.

“Preliminarily, it appears a collision occurred in the parking lot between an Amazon van and the child,” police said. “The van is operated by a third party contractor.”

The victim was a 23-month-old girl, police said.

Officers and Orange County Fire Authority personnel responded, but the girl was declared dead at the scene, police said.

The child was not identified by police.

The crash’s cause is under investigation, but police said Tuesday night that alcohol and drugs “do not appear to be a factor.”

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Police Det. Christopher Ostrowski at (949) 724-7047 or at costrowski@cityofirvine.org.