At least three wounded in Wilmington shooting

Three people were shot and hospitalized Tuesday afternoon in Wilmington, authorities said.

Emergency responders received reports of multiple gunshot victims in the 800 block of North Lagoon Avenue in Wilmington shortly after 2 p.m., said Officer Tony Im, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department.

A 45-year-old woman, a 20-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were transported to a hospital in moderate condition, said Nicholas Prange, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department.

There was no immediate information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting or a description of a suspect.

The shooting remains under investigation, according to authorities.

Aerial footage from KABC-TV Channel 7 news showed what appeared to be a party in the backyard of a home near the scene of the shooting.