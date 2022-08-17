Advertisement
LAPD shoots man in Lake Balboa after responding to call for person allegedly armed with machete

An investigation is underway after police opened fire on a man who was possibly carrying a machete in Lake Balboa on Wednesday morning.
By Salvador HernandezStaff Writer 
A man was shot by police Wednesday morning in Lake Balboa after officers responded to a call about a man allegedly armed with a machete, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Details about the incident were still scarce, but police received the call about the armed man at the 17000 block of Sherman Way at about 7 a.m., according to LAPD Officer Tony Im. Police told City News Service that the man was in his 20s.

It was not immediately known what led to the shooting.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, he was a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News, where he covered criminal justice issues, the growing militia movement and breaking news. He also covered crime as a reporter at the Orange County Register. He is a Los Angeles native.

