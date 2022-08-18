FBI and LAPD swoop in on Playboys gang members and associates, make arrests on racketeering charges

The FBI and Los Angeles police joined other law enforcement agencies in a predawn gang sweep Thursday, arresting more than a dozen members of the Playboys 13 gang as part of a racketeering case that names about 40 of the gang’s leading members.

Heavily armed FBI agents and police officers fanned out across L.A.'s Eastside and into various surrounding communities, arresting those named in federal criminal court documents as being part of a scheme that sold narcotics, assaulted foes and sometimes led to murder.

Laura Eimiller, a spokeswoman for the FBI, confirmed that there were at least a dozen arrests made in the gang investigation Thursday morning and that authorities were still searching for a small number of individuals facing charges related to gang activity.

The Playboys are a Southern California Surenos gang long associated with the Mexican Mafia prison gang. In 2017, the Los Angeles City Attorney‘s Office went to the county to bar them from a church property that they made the center of their narcotics trade.

Federal prosecutors are expected to disclose details of the charges associated with Thursday’s arrests later today, authorities said.

