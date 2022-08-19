Two people killed in traffic collision in Florence neighborhood in South L.A.

Two people were killed when their car was struck by a speeding vehicle in the Florence neighborhood of South L.A. early Friday, authorities said.

The collision occurred about 4:15 a.m. at Manchester Avenue and South Broadway, LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes said. One car was traveling westbound on Manchester at a high rate of speed when it crashed into the other vehicle headed southbound on Broadway, Cervantes said.

The two victims in the second car were described only as male and female.

Two male suspects were arrested in connection with the collision, Cervantes said. They were not identified.

KTLA reported that the two were fleeing a traffic stop when their car collided with several vehicles, including the victims’. The suspects tried to flee the scene on foot but were later caught, according to the report.

Police would not confirm those reports. The investigation is ongoing.