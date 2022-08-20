One man killed, one injured in Hollywood shooting

Two men were in custody Saturday night after an afternoon shooting in Hollywood that killed one man and injured another, police said.

Police investigators said the victims were shot after an argument and multiple rounds were fired. After the shooting an unspecified number of people fled the scene, police said.

Police did not release the names of the victims or their ages.

The shooting occurred at 2:10 p.m. on the 6500 block of West Sunset Boulevard between North Hudson Avenue and Seward Street, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz said.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics took the other man to the hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition.

