Excessive heat watch issued for Antelope Valley as temperatures expected to reach triple digits

An excessive heat watch has been issued for the Antelope Valley as above-average, triple-digit temperatures are expected Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures are expected to reach 107 degrees in Lancaster and 106 in Palmdale, which are about 10 degrees higher than average for this time of the year, Oxnard weather service meteorologist Robbie Munroe said.

Temperatures potentially will be higher in some areas of the Antelope Valley.

“We’re already seeing some really hot conditions out there and it’s only going to build into tomorrow in part due to a little bit of downslope, compressional heating off of the Tehachapi Mountains in combination with a strong ridge aloft,” Munroe said. “Tomorrow, we’re looking at widespread highs from about 104 to 108.”

The excessive heat watch will be in effect Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Munroe said. The weather service might decide to upgrade the advisory to an excessive heat warning by Monday afternoon, Munroe added.

Residents are encouraged to drink a lot of fluids and stay in air-conditioned rooms, and away from the sun as much as possible. They also ask residents to check in on relatives and neighbors.

“Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes,” the National Weather Service said in an alert issued Monday.

Monday and Tuesday evenings in the Antelope Valley will see little reprieve with lower temperatures in the high 70s to 80s.

“We might get a nice little break in temperatures as we head into later in the week,” Munroe said. “It’s still quite warm for this time of year, but much cooler than we’re expecting for Tuesday.”

Temperatures are expected to range from 100 to 104 degrees on Wednesday, about three degrees cooler than Tuesday. The weather is expected to stay in the triple digits for the rest of the week, and might dip to the high 90s on the weekend, Munroe said.

There are no other excessive heat watches in effect in southwest California, according to Munroe. However, interior coastal valleys should expect triple-digit weather. The western San Fernando Valley and much of the Santa Clarita Valley will see temperatures up to 105 degrees.

These high temperatures will extend to the interior portions of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, Munroe said.

Cooler temperatures in the 70s are expected toward the coast, and downtown Los Angeles should expect a high in the 80s.