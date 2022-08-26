Man fatally shot near movie set in downtown Los Angeles

Los Angeles police on Friday were looking for a gunman who shot and killed a man near a downtown movie set, authorities said.

The shooting occurred in the 1900 block of Bay Street at about 11:40 p.m. Thursday, said Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson Letisia Ruiz. The victim, who was described as being in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male suspect approached the victim, shot him and fled in a vehicle, police said. No further description of the suspect or the vehicle was available. The investigation is being conducted by LAPD’s Central Bureau Homicide division.

The shooting happened near a movie set but didn’t involve any cast or crew members, Ruiz said.

A second man was struck by gunfire in what may be a separate shooting that occurred a few blocks from the scene, according to Ruiz. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police are still trying to determine if the two shootings are related.