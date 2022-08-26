Advertisement
Share
California

Mountain lion P-90, ‘trailblazer’ who crossed the 101 three times, is killed by vehicle near Ojai

A close-up of a mountain lion's face, its eyes looking upward
Mountain lion P-90 was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 33 south of Ojai on Friday morning, weeks after his brother was killed on the 101 Freeway in the west San Fernando Valley.
(Jeff Sikich / National Park Service)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
Share

Two-year-old mountain lion P-90 was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday morning on Highway 33 south of Ojai, the National Park Service said.

P-90’s death comes weeks after his brother, P-89, was also struck and killed by a vehicle, on the 101 Freeway in the west San Fernando Valley.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife biologists collected P-90’s body, and a necropsy will be conducted.

The big cat and his sibling were first captured and tagged in July 2020 at three weeks of age. They were two of more than a dozen mountain lions born in the Santa Monica Mountains and Simi Hills during the “summer of kittens.”

A mountain lion was captured roaming a Hollywood Hills neighborhood on Aug. 25.

California

Mountain lion P-22 spotted roaming Hollywood Hills streets

A mountain lion believed to be the famed P-22 was spotted walking through the Hollywood Hills on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Advertisement

The park service, which tracks and studies cougars in and around the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, had labeled P-90 a “trailblazer” due to his previously successful travels across the 101.

In December, he crossed the freeway into the Simi Hills and then back into the Santa Monica Mountains. He crossed into Camarillo in June, traveling through agricultural fields and the Lake Casitas area in the Los Padres National Forest.

P-90 was the seventh lion overall, and fifth radio-collared cat, to be killed this year in a “road mortality” in the park service’s study area, which includes the Santa Monica Mountains, Simi Hills, Griffith Park and the Santa Susana and Verdugo mountains.

On July 18, P-89 was found dead on the shoulder of the 101 between the De Soto Avenue and Winnetka Avenue offramps.

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF. - JULY 20, 2022. Fishermen are dwarfed by a big wave crashing at The Wedge in Newport Beach on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.. High surf advisories are in effect for beaches from San Diego to Ventura as big waves from a South Pacific storm pound the shoreline. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

California

Big waves, warm waters, dangerous rip currents expected along Southern California coast this weekend

Waves in Orange County could reach up to 7 feet this weekend, also increasing the risk of dangerous rip currents. Ocean temperatures in Southern California are also expected to remain high, in the low 70s, even as temperatures cool down.

A month before that, P-54, a 5-year-old female lion, was killed on Las Virgenes Road just two months after one of her offspring was struck and killed on the 405 Freeway near the Getty Center.

Thirty-two cougars have been killed by vehicles in the two decades that the park service has been tracking the region’s population.

A wildlife crossing spanning the 101 in Agoura Hills, which would provide mountain lions and other animals a bridge to finding food and mates, is scheduled to be completed in 2025.

CaliforniaClimate & EnvironmentAnimals & PetsTransportation
Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement