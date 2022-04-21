Mountain lion struck and killed on 405 Freeway

A mountain lion was struck and killed on the 405 Freeway near Brentwood early Thursday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

Officers received a call around 1 a.m. about an animal lying in the road on the southbound side of the freeway just south of the Getty Center Drive exit, according to CHP Officer Moses Marroquin.

The identity of the lion was not immediately known. Los Angeles’ famed mountain lion P-22 is known to have made daring crosses of the 405 and 101 freeways in the past.

According to KNBC-TV, the struck lion was not wearing a GPS tracking collar, which could indicate that it was not P-22 or another of the animals tracked by wildlife scientists.

Still, the death is the second in less than a month. In March, a collared mountain lion known as P-104 was struck and killed on Pacific Coast Highway.

Thursday’s death also comes just one day before the groundbreaking of the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing over the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills. The massive project is set to become the largest wildlife crossing in the world, providing safe transport for mountain lions and other animals over a busy eight-lane stretch of the freeway.

Temporary lane closures on the 405 Freeway were cleared by about 1:15 a.m., Marroquin said.

This is a developing story.