California

Shoes to go with the tux: Penguin at San Diego Zoo is fitted with orthopedic footwear

Zoo penguin with two handlers
Wildlife care specialists Debbie Dention, left, and Lara Jones watch as Lucas the penguin tests custom orthopedic footwear at the San Diego Zoo.
(Ken Bohn / San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance)
Associated Press
SAN DIEGO — 

A member of the San Diego Zoo’s African penguin colony has been fitted with orthopedic footwear to help it deal with a degenerative foot condition.

The 4-year-old penguin, Lucas, has lesions on his feet from a chronic condition known as bumblefoot, which covers a range of avian foot problems, the San Diego Wildlife Alliance said Monday in a statement.

If left untreated, bumblefoot could lead to sepsis and death by infection.

The zoo’s wildlife care specialists turned to an organization called Thera-Paw, which creates rehabilitative and assistive products for animals with special needs.

Thera-Paw created custom shoes made of neoprene and rubber to prevent pressure sores from developing when Lucas stands and walks.

Lucas’ problems began more than three years ago.

African penguins have suffered a massive population decline and are listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

