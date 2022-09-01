Brush fire prompts evacuations in Tuolumne County

A brush fire burning near small communities in the Sierra Nevada foothills spurred multiple evacuation orders Thursday night.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office said the fire broke out near Camp Hope, which is near Jamestown and Sonora.

Mandatory evacuation orders were in place for North Drive, Fairway, Outlook Drive, Martha Lane, Golden Dove, Silver Pine and Circle Lane, deputies said.

Several evacuation warnings were also in place along with a road closure of Stockton Road from Highway 108 to Ponderosa Way, deputies said.

An evacuation center has been set up at the Sonora Fairgrounds, deputies said.

The Times could not immediately reach officials with the Tuolumne County Fire Department or California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection for further information on the fire.

Pictures posted to Twitter showed the blaze, reportedly dubbed the Woods fire, burning close to a small town.