Triple-digit heat, wildfires and potential blackouts bear down on Southern California

Southern California is bracing for a Labor Day weekend full of intense heat as firefighters continue to battle wildfires across the state amid triple-digit heat that could potentially lead to rolling blackouts.

The Route fire, which ignited Wednesday afternoon near Castaic, prompting mandatory evacuations, has charred 5,208 acres, destroyed two structures and threatened hundreds more, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. As of Friday morning, the fire was 37% contained.

All evacuation orders were lifted Thursday afternoon and the blaze is expected to be fully contained by next week, fire officials said. Crews will mop up hot spots near containment lines before the midday heat sets in, officials said.

Low humidity, excessive heat and steep terrain continue to pose significant challenges for firefighters. Wind gusts up to 20 mph could cause the fire to grow around the perimeter, officials said.

A firefighting vehicle rolls through the burn zone of the Route fire near Castaic. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

Ridge Route Road has been reopened to residents with ID checks, fire officials said. Two lanes of the northbound 5 Freeway remain closed between Lake Hughes Road and Templin Highway. All southbound lanes of the freeway are open.

A late-August “heat done” also ushered in blistering temperatures this week that could break records. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory through Monday for most of L.A. County, particularly in inland and valley areas.

Lancaster and Palmdale could see record temperatures near 110 degrees Sunday, according to NWS forecaster Kristen Stewart, and Burbank could hit 108.

Near the Route fire, temperatures were in the mid-80s at about 9 a.m. Friday and are expected to rise to around 100 around midday, according to the weather service.

“I know L.A. is not entirely used to the heat like people in the desert, but this heat is very dangerous and it’s long-lasting,” Stewart said. “It can take a toll on your body very quickly if you’re outdoors.”

Stewart recommended that residents — particularly elderly people or those with underlying health conditions — stay inside as much as possible, limit outdoor activities and if they don’t have air conditioning to try to find someplace cool, such as a grocery store, library or cooling shelter.

“You should always stay hydrated but especially in this heat,” she added.

A highway sign that was scorched by the Border 32 fire in east San Diego County. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/San Diego Union-Tribune)

The California Independent System Operator, which manages the power grid, has extended a Flex Alert into Friday in anticipation of the increased demand for electricity.

Consumers are urged to reduce their electricity use from 4 to 9 p.m. during a Flex Alert, when the grid is under its greatest stress because of increased demand from people turning on their air conditioners and the loss of available energy from solar panels, raising the possibility of rolling blackouts.

Officials are worried because high temperatures are forecast for portions of the coast in addition to inland regions, placing even more stress on capacity.

Meanwhile, the hot, dry conditions continue to hamper firefighting efforts throughout the state.

In San Diego County, the 4,400-acre Border 32 fire, which ignited Wednesday and prompted evacuation orders for some areas, was 14% contained as of Friday morning, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

By Thursday evening, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department had allowed some residents living west of Cochera Via Drive and east of Potrero Valley Road to return to their homes.

Two civilians suffered burns and were taken to the UC San Diego Health Regional Burn Center, according to Cal Fire Capt. Thomas Shoots. Three inmate firefighters suffered heat-related injuries, with two transported to hospitals for treatment.

Some residents weren’t able to evacuate their homes because they “walked out and saw fire all around them,” Shoots said.

Fire officials prioritized sending crews to help those people get out. Three homes have burned down so far.

“It’s always very challenging, especially in the initial hours, getting people out of harm’s way,” Shoots said. “There were close calls — an elderly woman didn’t have a ride and the San Diego sheriff got to her house just before it burned to the ground.”