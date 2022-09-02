Advertisement
Two people shot in follow-home robbery in North Hollywood, police say

By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
Two people were shot late Thursday in what police say was a follow-home robbery.

Officers responded around 11:55 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 11100 block of Califa Street, the Los Angeles Police Department said Friday in a news release.

Two male gunshot victims, both reportedly struck multiple times, were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police believe the victims were followed home from a recording studio and upon exiting their vehicle were approached by at least one person wearing a ski mask.

Multiple shots were fired in the attack, with bullets striking the victims, their vehicle and the residence, police said.

A firearm and casings were found at the scene, police said.

Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

