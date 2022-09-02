Two people shot in follow-home robbery in North Hollywood, police say
Two people were shot late Thursday in what police say was a follow-home robbery.
Officers responded around 11:55 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 11100 block of Califa Street, the Los Angeles Police Department said Friday in a news release.
Two male gunshot victims, both reportedly struck multiple times, were taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Police believe the victims were followed home from a recording studio and upon exiting their vehicle were approached by at least one person wearing a ski mask.
Multiple shots were fired in the attack, with bullets striking the victims, their vehicle and the residence, police said.
A firearm and casings were found at the scene, police said.
