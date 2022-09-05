Advertisement
California

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy shoots man in Lancaster

By Jessica GarrisonStaff Writer 
A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy shot a man Monday morning in Lancaster, a department spokesman said.

Deputy Raquel Utley, the department’s public information officer, said the man was shot about 8:30 a.m. near the 44400 block of Sierra Highway. He was transported to a local hospital. Officials had no information about his condition.

Utley offered few details about what precipitated the shooting, saying only that the department got a call about a possible robbery at a local business by a man with a gun. Responding deputies located the man, shot him and recovered a gun from the scene, Utley said.

Utley said no deputies were injured during the incident.

California
Jessica Garrison

Jessica Garrison writes about Northern California for the Los Angeles Times. She has previously covered Los Angeles City Hall, courts, education and the environment. As a reporter, her work has won a National Magazine Award for Public Service, among other honors. Work she has edited has won a George Polk Award and was a finalist for a Goldsmith Prize. Her book, “The Devil’s Harvest,” told the story of a contract killer who stalked Central Valley farm towns for years while authorities failed to bring him to justice. She is a graduate of UC Berkeley.

