Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy shoots man in Lancaster

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy shot a man Monday morning in Lancaster, a department spokesman said.

Deputy Raquel Utley, the department’s public information officer, said the man was shot about 8:30 a.m. near the 44400 block of Sierra Highway. He was transported to a local hospital. Officials had no information about his condition.

Utley offered few details about what precipitated the shooting, saying only that the department got a call about a possible robbery at a local business by a man with a gun. Responding deputies located the man, shot him and recovered a gun from the scene, Utley said.

Utley said no deputies were injured during the incident.

