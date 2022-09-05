Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy shoots man in Lancaster
A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy shot a man Monday morning in Lancaster, a department spokesman said.
Deputy Raquel Utley, the department’s public information officer, said the man was shot about 8:30 a.m. near the 44400 block of Sierra Highway. He was transported to a local hospital. Officials had no information about his condition.
Utley offered few details about what precipitated the shooting, saying only that the department got a call about a possible robbery at a local business by a man with a gun. Responding deputies located the man, shot him and recovered a gun from the scene, Utley said.
Utley said no deputies were injured during the incident.
