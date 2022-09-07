Advertisement
California

PG&E warns over 500,000 customers of possible rotating outages as California heat wave drags on

Power lines in Redondo Beach on July 13, 2021.
Pacific Gas & Electric Co. warned more than 500,000 customers to prepare for possible rotating outages as California continues grappling with a brutal heat wave.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
For a second day, California’s largest utility is warning customers to prepare for the possibility of rotating power outages as a brutal heat wave continues to pummel the state.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. said Wednesday that it had notified about 525,277 customers to prepare for possible outages.

As of this afternoon, the California Independent System Operator, which manages the state power grid, has not asked utilities to implement rotating outages, but the San Francisco-based company opted to notify customers “out of an abundance of caution,” according to a statement by PG&E.

Should they be implemented, the rotating outages would affect customers for one to two hours, the utility said.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 12: DC Power lines in the North San Fernando Valley near the Sylmar Converter Station, a piece of power grid infrastructure operated by LADWP threatened by Oregon wildfires that almost caused the lights to go out in California on Friday night. The Sylmar Converter Station is the terminus of the Pacific DC Intertie, a giant power line that runs from the Columbia River to Southern California and one of two lines that was affected by the wildfire. The Pacific DC Intertie capacity is enough to serve two to three million Los Angeles households and represents almost half of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) electrical system's peak capacity. Sylmar on Monday, July 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times).

Climate & Environment

Here’s how to prepare for a blackout in a heat wave

Here’s what to do before, during and after a power outage as a heat wave continues to scorch California.

PG&E officials said they are urging customers to continue conserving power after the ISO issued a Flex Alert for the ninth day in a row.

During a Flex Alert, customers are asked to reduce power use from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. by setting their thermostats to 78 degrees or higher if their health permits; opening windows and doors, and using fans to cool their home if the temperature is cooler outside; not using major appliances; turning off unnecessary lights; and not charging electric vehicles while the alert is in place.

“Widespread heat events pose unique challenges to the state’s energy grid,” according to PG&E’s statement. “In addition to the energy supply concerns driving Flex Alerts, sustained high temperatures have the potential to damage electrical equipment, leading to local outages.”

On Tuesday evening, the Golden State narrowly averted widespread rolling blackouts.

Power lines during a heatwave in North Hollywood, California, US, on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. After narrowing avoiding blackouts, California faces another bruising test of its power grid Thursday as a heat wave smothering the region builds, driving temperatures to dangerous levels. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

California

A text asked millions of Californians to save energy. They paid heed, averting blackouts

Officials credit the emergency alert sent Tuesday night for the avoidance of widespread blackouts during record-setting energy demands.

Earlier that day, ISO officials readied local utility providers to implement rolling blackouts if conditions did not improve as power demand approached record levels.

Officials projected peak demand of 51,146 megawatts, but by Tuesday evening, California had set an all-time record of 52,061 megawatts.

Then, around 5:45 p.m., an emergency alert hit millions of Californians’ cellphones: “Conserve energy now to protect public health and safety.”

The alerts worked, Elliot Mainzer, president and chief executive of the ISO, said Wednesday.

Load reduction of about 2,000 megawatts over the next 20 to 30 minutes “took us back from the edge,” he said.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, the ISO had issued a Level 2 energy emergency alert. At Level 3 the grid operator can, if necessary, order rotating outages to bring demand back in line with available supplies.

CaliforniaClimate & Environment
Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

