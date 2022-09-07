Advertisement
California

16 charged in L.A. County EBT fraud scheme that swiped funds from needy families

Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón is shown talking
Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón, pictured in May, announced Tuesday that 16 people have been charged in an electronic benefits transfer fraud scheme.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
By Grace TooheyStaff Writer 
At least 16 people have been linked to an alleged fraud scheme that stole information and money from California electronic benefits transfer accountholders, pilfering federal funds intended to provide food assistance to families in need, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

The plot involved illegally accessing families’ EBT accounts by creating cloned cards to withdraw “large cash amounts” at ATMs, leaving families in the lurch when they needed those funds, L.A. County Dist. Atty. George Gascón announced Tuesday.

“Stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars intended to feed children and families is nothing short of disgusting,” Gascón said in a statement.

The 16 people linked to the scheme have been criminally charged in the case, most facing a charge of grand theft and grand theft of access card information. During their arrests, officials seized more than 300 cloned EBT cards and $130,000 in cash, Gascón said. He said the fake cards had an estimated value of about $400,000.

California
Grace Toohey

Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge. Toohey is a Maryland native and proud Terp.

