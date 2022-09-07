Advertisement
California

5,000-gallon sewage spill closes RAT Beach near Torrance

A 5,000-gallon sewage spill closes RAT Beach near Torrance.
(KTLA)
By Jonah ValdezStaff Writer 
A secluded stretch of beach near Torrance and Rancho Palos Verdes was closed Wednesday morning after 5,000 gallons of sewage spilled into nearby Malaga Creek, officials said.

Lifeguards with the Los Angeles County Fire Department walked along RAT Beach, just south of Torrance Beach, warning people to stay out of the water, said Kealiinohopono Barnes, a spokesperson for the department. Lifeguards also mounted boats, warning people already in the water — swimmers or people looking to fish — about the spill, according to Barnes.

The county’s Department of Public Health was expected to test the water before reopening the beach, Barnes said.

The spill occurred sometime Tuesday evening in nearby Malaga Creek, which snakes through Rancho Palos Verdes, along homes, schools and a golf course, L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn said in a tweet Wednesday morning. The creek spills out into the rocky cove of RAT Beach.

“I am getting more information about this incident and why we had another sewage spill impact our beautiful coastline,” Hahn said.

Although the cause of this week’s spill was still undetermined, failing infrastructure and equipment have caused other major spills along the county’s coastline.

Last summer, 17 million gallons of sewage were discharged from the Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant and into Santa Monica Bay. Though the plant blamed the spill on a jam of wood and concrete illegally dumped into the sewer system, a report this year pointed instead to equipment failures, ignored alarms and insufficient staffing.

On New Year’s Eve, a 60-year-old pipe burst, spilling 6 million to 7 million gallons of sewage onto Carson streets, into the Dominguez Channel, and finally into the ocean, prompting beach closures in both Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Jonah Valdez

Jonah Valdez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times, he worked for the Southern California News Group, where he covered breaking news and wrote award-winning feature stories on topics such as mass shootings, labor and human trafficking, and movements for racial justice. Valdez was raised in San Diego and attended La Sierra University in Riverside, where he edited the campus newspaper. Before graduating, Valdez interned at his hometown paper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, with its Watchdog investigations team. His previous work can be found in Voice of San Diego and the San Diego Reader. When not working, Valdez finds joy in writing and reading poetry, running, thrifting and experiencing food and music with friends and family. He is a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class.

