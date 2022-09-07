Advertisement
California

19 cars seized, 27 arrested in illegal street takeover in Pomona

Two people sit on a curb next to a car with the hood partially open
The California Highway Patrol arrested 27 suspects in connection with a street takeover in Pomona on Sunday.
(California Highway Patrol)
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
A driver who allegedly rammed his vehicle into a police cruiser while attempting to flee a street takeover was arrested along with 26 other people at the illegal event on Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities said they impounded 19 vehicles in connection to the street takeover near the intersection of Rio Rancho Road and Rancho Valley Drive. Charges included assault on a police officer, possession of a firearm and possession of drugs. Most of the arrests made were for spectating or participating in the takeover.

Approximately 100 to 150 vehicles were gathered for the takeover, where spectators watched drivers perform dangerous stunts in their vehicles, according to authorities. Dispatchers with the Pomona Police Department received a call just before 9 p.m. from a concerned citizen who reported the drivers were doing burnouts in a shopping center parking lot.

Police issued eight parking citations, a moving citation and impounded a vehicle, according to Pomona police spokesperson Aly Mejia. She added that the Pomona Police Department has “a zero-tolerance stance regarding street takeovers/street racing.”

A vehicle is pictured next to two police vehicles
One of 19 vehicles impounded in connection with a street takeover in Pomona.
(California Highway Patrol)

The takeover group headed north toward Roselawn Avenue and Pomona Boulevard, where they continued to perform dangerous maneuvers in their cars, according to police. The California Highway Patrol followed the group to the location and closed off the street, blocking the vehicles in. CHP officers said when they arrived at the location they saw plumes of smoke from people performing burnouts in their cars.

While police attempted to block the vehicles in, one driver allegedly rammed his car into a CHP cruiser. Both the suspect’s vehicle and the CHP cruiser were damaged, but none of the officers in the cruiser were injured, according to a social media post by the CHP Baldwin Park station.

The CHP Baldwin Park station did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A trunk of a vehicle shows weapons and other items
Authorities claim they found a firearm and drugs in one of the vehicles.
(California Highway Patrol)

California
Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

