4 men arrested in San Pedro park shooting that killed 2, injured several others

Rows of police officers in body armor at a park
Police officers and sheriff’s deputies stage at the entrance to Peck Park in San Pedro after two people were killed and several others injured in a shooting July 24.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
Four men have been arrested in connection with a July shooting that killed two people and injured several others at San Pedro’s Peck Park, Los Angeles police said Monday.

Raynard French, 56, Travion McCraw, 31, Antoine Newsome, 41, and Kenyon Siler, 48, were arrested Thursday on suspicion of murder, according to a Los Angeles Police Department news release.

Just before 4 p.m. July 24, gunfire erupted at the park’s softball field, police said, then spilled over into a parking lot and to the park’s entrance, where investigators said some people were shot while trying to flee.

At least nine people were shot, the L.A. Fire Department said in July, including two men who died at hospitals: Tashman Williams, 31, of Compton and Carlyle Phillips, 29, of Cypress.

In the days after the shooting, investigators said it may have stemmed from a dispute between two people at a softball game, which was set up to bring different groups of Crips together.

“It wasn’t a team-on-team versus each other,” LAPD Capt. Adrian Gonzalez said at a community meeting July 28. “It wasn’t a gang-on-gang versus each other. It was a couple individuals that we have identified who had a dispute, and they decided to bring it to the park on Sunday afternoon.”

More than 50 shell casings were recovered from the park, Gonzalez said.

Christian Martinez

