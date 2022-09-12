Advertisement
California

2 teenagers fatally shot at L.A. Boys & Girls Club carnival in Lincoln Heights

Yellow police tape in the foreground of a street scene of a carnival and emergency vehicles at night
An investigation is underway after two teenage boys were fatally shot Sunday at a Los Angles Boys & Girls Club carnival in Lincoln Heights.
(OnScene.TV)
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
Two teenage boys were fatally shot Sunday night at a Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club carnival in Lincoln Heights, according to authorities.

The boys were between the ages of 15 and 17 and were approached by a man while they were attending the carnival on the 2700 block of North Broadway just before the shooting, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The suspect approached the boys and fired at them multiple times and then ran away, police said. The shooting was reported shortly after 9 p.m. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene, where the boys died, according to the LAPD.

The fair was hosted by the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club, according to its website. The group’s social media page posted a picture of a broken heart Monday morning.

It’s unclear if the shooting was gang-related, the LAPD said.

California
Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

