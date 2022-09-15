Advertisement
Share
California

Hollywood school student detained in connection with teen girl’s fentanyl overdose death

Students make their way to Helen Bernstein School, where a 15 year old girl was found dead in the girls bathroom
Students make their way to Helen Bernstein School in Los Angeles, where a 15 year old girl was found dead in the girls bathroom on Sept. 13.
(Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 
Share

A Bernstein High School student was detained Thursday in connection with the death of another student who died at the Hollywood school after ingesting fentanyl-laced pills, according to authorities.

A law enforcement source told The Times that a teenager was detained by the Los Angeles Police Department for questioning.

At about 9 p.m. Tuesday, LAPD officers responded to a possible overdose at the school, located in the 1300 block of North Wilton Place, according to a police news release.

Advertisement

A girl, who was suffering from a possible overdose, told her stepfather that her friend was in the girls’ bathroom, police said. The parent and a school employee found an unresponsive student inside the bathroom and attempted live-saving measures.

LOS ANGELES, CA-SEPTEMBER 14, 2022: Students make their way to Helen Bernstein School on Wilton Place in Los Angeles where a 15 year old girl was found dead in the girls bathroom on Tuesday night. Another 15 year old girl and a teenage boy were taken to a hospital. All were victims of drug overdoses. The teenagers brought Percocet that might have been laced with fentanyl. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)

California

Teen girl dead from fentanyl-laced pills at Hollywood school is latest in rash of student overdoses

A 15-year-old died Tuesday from a fentanyl overdose at Bernstein High School in Hollywood while three other students were hospitalized, the LAPD said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department arrived and pronounced the girl dead at the scene. The other student was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office identified the deceased girl as 15-year-old Melanie Ramos.

Ten students, including the four from Tuesday night, have overdosed in the last three weeks from drugs obtained at Lexington Park, located just a few blocks from Bernstein, according to Los Angeles Unified School District Supt. Alberto Carvalho.

The district didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Carvalho met with the parents of Melanie on Wednesday morning and confirmed that two of the four girls who overdosed, including the one who died, are 15-year-olds from Bernstein. The third girl was a 17-year-old from Hollywood High School and Carvalho didn’t have information on the fourth victim.

WEST HOLLYWOOD CA - FEBRUARY 12, 2020 - Samples of testing strips to test for Fentanyl were made available by the Los Angeles LGBT Center to members of the public who attend a Chemsex Town Hall meeting for a discussion about sex and the use of substances such as meth, GHB, cocaine and MDMA at the West Hollywood City Council chambers in West Hollywood on February 12 2020. The town hall was held In the wake of high-profile methamphetamine overdose deaths at Ed Buck's apartment and to promote sober sex, especially among the LGBTQ community. The town hall was set up by Councilman John Duran, who tried and failed to get a city advisory board made up of sex workers. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

California

With overdose deaths rising, here’s how to test drugs for fentanyl

Fentanyl is often mixed with other drugs (including heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine) to increase potency, but it can be deadly. Test kits can help.

The LAPD is working with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in the investigation because of the ongoing nature of the drug sales, said Carvalho.

Police warned that it’s becoming increasingly common for drug dealers to lace pills with fentanyl — a highly addictive synthetic opioid used in medical settings to address extreme pain. The drug is up to 100 times more potent than morphine, making it very dangerous outside of medical settings.

Times staff writer Richard Winton contributed to this report.

California
Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Sacramento Bee. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. In her free time, she enjoys hikes, skiing and a good Brooklyn bagel.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement