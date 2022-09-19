Advertisement
California

Man shot and killed during home robbery in Encino

By Melissa HernandezStaff Writer 
A man was fatally shot Monday morning during a robbery at a short-term rental home in Encino, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The robbery happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 18000 block of Martha Street, near Burbank Boulevard and Lindley Avenue. A witness told police that two men robbed a man before the suspects ran away from the scene, said Officer Lizabeth Lomeli, an LAPD spokesperson.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found evidence of a shooting but did not find a victim, Lomeli said. The man who was shot, a 32-year-old, was taken to the hospital by a friend and later died from his injuries, according to the LAPD.

Police said the man was renting the house where the robbery took place.

Police said they are searching for two male suspects. No further information was immediately available.

California
